(WSYR-TV) — When you look good, you feel good. That includes getting a haircut.

For anyone aspiring to become a barber, getting that training has been a challenge in the Syracuse area.

Have no fear, Saving Face Barbershop is coming to the rescue. Anthony Nappa andTaylor Horsman are the co-owners of Saving Face Barber Academy and they visited Bridge Street to talk about training the next generation of Master Barbers.

They plan to launch the training program in January 2024.

To learn more about the academy and what you need to apply visit SavingFaceBarberAcademy.com