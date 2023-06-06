(WSYR-TV) — We’ve moved out of Mental Health Awareness Month, but really, we can never pay enough attention to the challenges people face, especially teens today.

Rarely Done Productions is taking on an important theatre piece that tackles the issue of teen depression and suicide. It’s called “Bare: A Pop Opera.”

Krystal Wadsworth and Jordan Hnatis are actors in the production, and Lisa Alford of ACR Health, which provides so many services for the community, speak to the importance of the production and its messaging.

Rarely Done Productions presents “Bare: A Pop Opera,” this weekend and next at CNY Jazz Central, downtown. The production benefits teen depression and suicide programs for gay youth through ACR Health.

The show contains adult themes, and no one under 17 will be admitted. Admission is $20, cash or card at the door. You can also reserve a seat by calling 315-882-4070.