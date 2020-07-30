Barry Best Has You Covered!

One positive thing to come out of COVID-19 is that people are spending money on their homes, making improvements and enhancements with the money that normally would be spent on things like summer vacations.

Barry Best Seamless Gutters might have the word ‘gutter’ in their name, but they offer much more than that, including retractable awnings.

“The beauty of the Sunesta awnings is not only are you adding a durable product that’s backed by a lifetime warranty” says Sales Manager Roger Westcott. “You’re expanding your outdoor comfort space, being able to enjoy it again in the heat, having sun when you want it and shade when you want it.”

The Sunesta retractable awnings and screens that Barry Best sells and installs are made in the USA, at a facility in Jacksonville, Florida. They are fully retractable, but you can also stop the awning in any position to provide just the cover you’re looking for.

Barry Best also offers a product called Gutter Helmet. It’s a strong, durable product that fits over your gutters and helps guide rainwater away from your roof and protect the gutter from leaves and other debris. Also made in the USA., it comes with a triple-lifetime warranty, which covers materials, performance, and is transferable. Gutter Helmet fits over new or existing seamless gutters, works with most asphalt, shingle or metal roofs, prevents gutter clogs and water damage, and is available in multiple colors to blend with your roof.

For more information on all their products, you can call 315-697-5000 or visit BarryBest.com.