BASCOL Providing Remote Learning Programs

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Many parents are facing a common dilemma of balancing work and their children’s remote learning amid COVID-19.

BASCOL, which stands for Before & After School Childcare On Location has been providing childcare services since 1992 from grades K-6th grade.  BASCOL has over 19 locations in nine school districts around Syracuse and in addition to before and after school the programs also offers summer and holiday childcare. 

Amid the pandemic, BASCOL has been providing Remote Learning Services to allow children the time and space they need to complete their online schoolwork. BASCOL is currently offering full day remote learning programs starting at 6:30am -6pm at New Life Church in Liverpool, St. Ann’s School is Syracuse and Millard Hawk Elementary in Central Square.

Along with safety protocols, of wearing a masks and keeping their distance, kids are required to bring their own computer and headphones to complete their work. BASCOL programing wants to make learning fun for the kids and prioritizes socialization by working together and staying safe.

 If you are interested in learning more you can call (315) 622-4815 or visit BASCOL.org 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected