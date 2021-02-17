BASCOL Providing Remote Learning Programs

Many parents are facing a common dilemma of balancing work and their children’s remote learning amid COVID-19.

BASCOL, which stands for Before & After School Childcare On Location has been providing childcare services since 1992 from grades K-6th grade. BASCOL has over 19 locations in nine school districts around Syracuse and in addition to before and after school the programs also offers summer and holiday childcare.

Amid the pandemic, BASCOL has been providing Remote Learning Services to allow children the time and space they need to complete their online schoolwork. BASCOL is currently offering full day remote learning programs starting at 6:30am -6pm at New Life Church in Liverpool, St. Ann’s School is Syracuse and Millard Hawk Elementary in Central Square.

Along with safety protocols, of wearing a masks and keeping their distance, kids are required to bring their own computer and headphones to complete their work. BASCOL programing wants to make learning fun for the kids and prioritizes socialization by working together and staying safe.

If you are interested in learning more you can call (315) 622-4815 or visit BASCOL.org