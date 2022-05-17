A festival celebrating chicken wings in Central New York will return to Syracuse’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic began.

Limp Lizard Owner and ‘Wing Festival’ Organizer Nick Ford says the return of the event is exciting for many of the businesses and restaurants returning to take part this year.

The Wing Festival will feature live entertainment from Joe Driscoll, Skunk City, Wolf Radio, and more.

The two-day festival will also feature 11 bands on two different stages, and nearly a dozen food trucks will line the grounds to sell their food.

The Wing Festival is happening at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor on Friday, May 20th from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday May 21st from noon to 11 p.m. Advance tickets are $5, available until May 18 at Limp Lizard restaurants at 4628 Onondaga Blvd., Syracuse and 224 N Main St., North Syracuse. Admission at the gate is $10. Additionally, each wing competitor will sell two wings for $3 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Clear Path For Veterans.