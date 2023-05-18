(WSYR-TV) — The Battle of the Wings is returning to the Inner Harbor this Friday and Saturday.

The 2022 champion, Cody Fedele of Meier’s Creek, and Dan Oliver, the owner of Dan-O’s Seasoning, stopped by the Bridge Street set to talk about the festival and preview what is in store.

The Empower FCU Battle of the Wings is May 19th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at the Inner Harbor near Destiny USA. It will feature music, fireworks, and of course wings. Portions of the proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of CNY and the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation.

Get more info on Battle of the Wings Facebook.