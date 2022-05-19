May is National Stroke Awareness Month and experts say that it’s important to not just take the time to learn the signs and symptoms of stroke but also know the causes, risk factors and treatments too.

Dr. Grahame Gould is the director of the neurosurgery residency program at SUNY Upstate Medical University and he adds that education is critical every day too.

“Many already know the acronym F.A.S.T., a device to help you remember the symptoms of a stroke, whether these occur in yourself or someone else and it’s also important to keep them top of mind,” he says.

The acronym refers to:

F – Face drooping

A- Arm weakness

S- Slurred speech

T – Time to call 911

To learn more about strokes, stroke prevention and ways to get involved as a volunteer or to make a donation, visit Stroke.org.