Beak And Skiff Returns To The NY State Fair With An All New ‘Blue’ Drink

Beak and Skiff and 1911 are back at the New York State Fair with some classic options and an all new specialty slushie, the Blue York Shark Bait.

President Eddie Brennan says that once again, they crowd sourced their idea to the fans and came together to create the blueberry vodka infused concoction. “Really we’re just trying to bring everyone back to their childhood and also combine it with an adult beverage that will cool people off on a hot day,” he says.

For 1911 and Beak and Skiff, a lot went into not only coming up with their new fair drink but finding a way to return to the New York State Fair.

“For us it’s the unofficial kick-off of the fall season and we really wanted to be back and support the fair,” Brennan says. While he along with the entire 1911 team understand the decision to return is personal, he adds that there’s a lot of excitement for so many already making an appearance.

Patrons can expect to find some of their classic offerings including the 1911 Loaded Bloody Mary, hard ciders and of course their signature drinks made especially popular during the fair.

Beak and Skiff and 1911 Established have two locations this year at the fair. Find them at the West End of the Expo Center and just south of The Eatery. You can also learn more about their offerings year-round by visiting them online at BeakandSkiff.com and 1911established.com