Beak & Skiff Teams Up With Local Company To Help PEACE, Inc.

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard has teamed up with local brand K.K. Discovers on a new line of apparel titled, Good Apple.

The collaboration benefits local non-profit PEACE, Inc with 100% of the proceeds donated. Each piece features a fused logo of Beak & Skiff and K.K. Discovers, ‘Pr*ject Love’. The apparel will be available starting October 2nd and can be purchased at the Beak & Skiff general store on the Apple Hill campus or online. Prices range from $24.99 to $39.95.

To learn more you can visit BeakAndSkiff.com.