Farming is an integral part of our everyday lives and it is important for students to get educated on where their food products come from.

The American Dairy Association North East is partnering with Beck Farms to host two live virtual farm tours. These farm tours allow students to learn the processes of a dairy farm while in the classroom.

Tyler Beck is the fourth generation owner of Beck Farms in Freeville, NY. Established in 1922, it is a dairy farm that houses about 2000 cows. Today he talks about the farm and the technology they use to keep track of their animals’ health.

The virtual tour for grades 6 through 12 will happen this Friday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. The tour for grades Pre-K through 5 will take place the same day at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit AmericanDairy.com/Tour.