(WSYR-TV)— The viral trend of Barbiecore has struck stores with different hues of pink. Everywhere and everyone is hopping on board to celebrate the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Lifestyle expert Valery Lodato joins us to share some of the best Barbie items in honor of the blockbuster hit! From perfumes to shoes, Valery has all things pink and Barbie!

Starting off strong with the scent of the blonde icon, we have the new Barbie scent, Barbie Eau de Parfum. Wish you had smell-a-vision for this… it’s a mix of floral and fruity, smells like sparkle! Top notes include pomelo, strawberry, red cherry and dragon fruit. Then comes the floral: rose, dahlia, gardenia, peony and pink magnolia. Final notes are creamy – lingering sandalwood, whipped cream and soft musk. This scent just hit the market for presale at: DefineMecreativestudio.com

And what’s not to envy about Barbie’s flawless skin? GraceandStella.com has two must haves! First, the ultimate facial mist for keeping your skin, hydrated, fresh and toned. This mist is made primarily with rosewater and aloe vera extract. Together they serve as an anti-inflammatory and help with acne, dermatitis, eczema, and healing scar tissue. It also has hydrolyzed collagen to increase skin elasticity and glycerin to seal in moisture and smooth wrinkles.

You just spray 10 to 12 inches from your face to refresh your skin daily, before or after your make up.

Best way to make sure your lips are ready for that bubble gum pink gloss is these amazing lip masks from Grace and Stella! Kiss Me Softly lip mask will moisturize, hydrate, and nourish your lips! It’s super versatile as well, it can be used as a lip mask or a lip gloss and it smells amazing! The key ingredients include mineral oil, shea butter, and jojoba seed!

To get that whole body Barbie skin glow, we found this “Barbie Butter” – a whipped, pink cream from Truly Beauty. It’s a swirl of acai, matcha, and a vegan collagen booster. A total Malibu dream. Sold online at: trulybeauty.com, Ulta or at TARGET

One popular retailer has an entire selection of Barbie casual wear!

Check out the goodies from Rue21. Casual apparel ranges from tees and sweats to fun hats. Comes in XS to plus sizes.

As you know Barbie’s always in great shape! Thanks to the movie, fitness apparel and loungewear in Barbie pink are hot finds! We grabbed gobs of pink apparel that can be worn to the gym, to play sports or to brunch from Shop Vitality. These pieces feel like a marshmallow, they’re lightweight and offer compression so they’re super flattering too! Available at:

shopvitality.com

At bedtime, Barbie must wear pink, so head to Amazon for a Barbie inspired PJ set! Check out this decadent satin PJ set from Hello Mello’s sleep collection! The super soft satin is exactly what dreams are made of, plus it comes with a matching pouch that ideal for her small essentials.

Finally, shoes!

Zappos has several pink affordable options. To make shopping on the popular site easy, Zappos has created a modern, digital, version of Barbie’s dream closet. Shoppers simply type in specific search terms, like “Barbiecore,” “Barbie World,” or “Barbie Girl” at Zappos.com – it’s that simple! Check out the goodies we found: the Steve Madden sandal – a gorg Zappos exclusive, and these two stunners on sale made by Betsy Johnson and Circus NY