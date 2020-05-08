Become A Foster Parent & Help Children Who Need It

Live Now
City of Syracuse COVID-19 Briefing
With more than 25,000 children in foster care across New York State, the need for new foster parents is greater than ever.

“We’re really looking for individuals and families who are committed to empowering youth and their families to really be their best selves” says Alicia Kremer, Vice President of Statewide Foster Care with Berkshire Farm Center.

You must be 21 years or older to become a foster parent, and able to pass a background check. You’ll also have to complete some basic training.

“Our need for foster parents across New York State and particularly in the Central region is greater than it’s ever been before” says Kremer. “Despite than pandemic our work still continues and our need for families still exists.

May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and you might see people wearing purple clothing or placing purple balloons outside to help raise awareness.

To learn more, you can call 1-844-427-5747 or click here to visit Berkshire Farm Center’s website.

