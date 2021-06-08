Bedtime Stories Your Little Ones Will Love

If you’re looking for a new book to read to your little ones before they go to sleep — look no further.
Tammy Sickmon is the Youth Services Librarian at the Cortland Free Library, and she says be aware of the illustrations. She says depending on the age you don’t want the pictures to be too busy.
Some of Tammy’s recommendations:
- Let’s Find Momo by Andrew Knapp
- Let’s Find Momo Outdoors by Andrew Knapp
- Something’s Wrong by Jory John
Other book recommendations:
- Who’s Hiding In This Box by Guiliano Ferri
- Hair Twins by Raakhee Mirchandani
- Nerdy Corn by Andrew Root
- Goldibooks and the Wee Bear by Troy Wilson
- Animals! Here We Grow by Shelley Rotner
- How to Apologize by David LaRochelle
- Outside, You Notice by Erin Alladin
- The Bruce Swap by Ryan T. Higgins
- Home for a While by Lauren Kerstein