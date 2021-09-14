Believer’s Chapel Hosts A “Walk To Break The Chain”

Believer’s Chapel is on a mission to make people aware of the dangers of human trafficking in Central New York.

“A Walk to Break The Chain’ is planned for September 18th to educate the community about human trafficking and how they can help combat it. Donna Sims leads a small group of a women’s crew at the chapel and she says the issue is larger than we know.

“Trafficking is all over. I think it’s just disguised really well,” she says.

According to statistics, approximately 4.8 billion people are forced into sexual exploitation in some form around the world. “So it is a huge problem and it’s all over and just because we don’t think about it in our own community doesn’t mean that it isn’t there,” she adds.

The Walk To Break The Chain is happening on Saturday September 18th at Believer’s Chapel on Thompson Road in Cicero. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. A $25 donation is suggested to register. Games, face painting, music and efforts to combat human trafficking will be part of the day’s events.

To learn more, visit BelieversChapel.org.