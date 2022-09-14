(WSYR-TV) — According to the International Labour Organisation, some 10 million children around the world are victims of human trafficking.

A local group is trying to do something about that. Believers’ Chapel in Cicero is holding a 5k Walk/Run this weekend to bring attention to the child trafficking and human exploitation ongoing crisis.

“People think it doesn’t happen locally, but actually, it’s happening all over,” says Donna Sims, event coordinator.

She stresses that a person who may be exploiting others doesn’t necessarily look like what you would expect. Often, they appear as regular people.

“They’re people that kids would want to trust, and that’s how they get in, and that’s where the problem starts,” Donna adds.

There have been several incidences in the Central New York area where businesses have been shut down due to trafficking. Exploitation of people who have been brought into this country is far too common. These people are often coming to the United States in the hopes of creating a better life, but instead, they are exploited for their vulnerability.

Human rights organization Love146 works with local communities by partnering with local law enforcement to combat potential trafficking. The goal is to prevent trafficking and to educate families to be on the lookout for possible exploitation.

The Love146 5k Walk/Run is set for this Saturday at Heritage Park on 322 Chestnut Street in North Syracuse. Registration begins at 9 a.m. First responders will be there to shed light on the crisis of human trafficking and to share ways we can all work to end it.

For more information on the event, visit BelieversChapel.org.