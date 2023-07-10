(WSYR-TV) — Typically, the winter holidays revolve around the season of giving, but, that doesn’t mean the summer can’t be a season of giving, too. This month, you can celebrate Christmas in July with Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes by watching the Christmas classic “The Polar Express” at NBT Bank Stadium. It’s all to benefit folks in Central New York who need our support.

Guests will be able to bring their blankets and chairs and enjoy the film from right on the field! Stadium seating is also available.

Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes will partner with the Food Bank of Central New York at the event, asking attendees to consider bringing non-perishable food donations with them. Everyone who bring a donation will be entered into a raffle.

There will be pre-show entertainment for all ages, special giveaways for the first 400 to check in, and post-film fireworks. Funds raised from the event will go to support patients and families served by Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes.

A Film on the Field, Hospice’s Annual Movie Night, is Thursday, July 27 at NBT Bank Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The film screening is at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will follow.

Learn more at hospicecny.org.