(WSYR-TV) — Dress up in your favorite ball gown or costume and get ready to have some tea with the Syracuse City Ballet!

Caroline Sheridan, the artistic director of the Syracuse City Ballet, showcases what people can expect at this tea party. Along with refreshments and arts and crafts, people can look forward to seeing a sneak preview of their next upcoming performance, Sergei Prokofiev’s “Cinderella,” choreographed by René Daveluy. Upcoming dates and information on this performance can be found at their 22/23 Season Upcoming Performances webpage.

The tea party is open to all ages and will take place this Sunday, Feb. 5, at Marriott Syracuse Downtown. The tickets are $25 and more information can be found at the Syracuse City Ballet website.