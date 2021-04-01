‘Best New York Burger’ Contest Returns For 2021

The search is on for the best burger in all of New York State, as the New York Beef Council once again holds their annual Best New York Burger contest.

“This year, we’re launching it once more to bring eyeballs to the restaurants and awesome burgers!” says Executive Director Jean O’Toole.

Through April 9, people can nominate their favorite burger online (click here). The only requirement is that the burger must be made of either beef or veal. The ten burgers with the most nominations will move to the next round.

“You get to vote in a few weeks to whittle it down to the final four and those final four will actually have a cook-off in May, because May is actually burger month” adds O’Toole.

Click here to nominate your favorite burger right now.

O’Toole shared a recipe for a Veal Bacon Burger on Bridge Street. Here it is:

Burger

1 lb ground veal

4 slices bacon, crisply cooked and coarsely chopped

2/3 cup crushed sour cream & onion potato chips

1 egg lightly beaten

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

4 burger buns of choice

Lettuce, tomatoes

Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1.5 Tablespoon sundried tomato paste/puree

1 Tablespoon Basil Pesto Sauce

1/2 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

Cooking Instructions