Best Non-Fiction Picks for Summer

There is a book out there for anyone. If you are looking for a summer read this year the Oswego Public Library, has you covered.
Recommendations Include:
- Let It Bang: A Young Black Man’s Reluctant Odyssey into Guns by RJ Young
- How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell
- Green River Killer: a True Detective Story by Jeff Jensen, art by Jonathan Case
- A Knock at Midnight: a Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom by Brittany Barnett
- The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are by Brené Brown
- Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou
- Haynes Star Wars Millenium Falcon: Modified YT-1300 Corellian Freighter Owner’s Workshop Manual by Ryder Windham, illustrated by Chris Reiff and Chris Trevas
- Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada, art by Ko Hyung-Ju
- The Three Mothers: How the mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin shaped a nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs
- Hidden Valley Road: inside the mind of an American family by Robert Kolker
For more information you can visit, OswegoPublicLibrary.org.