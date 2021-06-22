Best Non-Fiction Picks for Summer

There is a book out there for anyone. If you are looking for a summer read this year the Oswego Public Library, has you covered.

Recommendations Include:

Let It Bang: A Young Black Man’s Reluctant Odyssey into Guns by RJ Young

How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell

Green River Killer: a True Detective Story by Jeff Jensen, art by Jonathan Case

A Knock at Midnight: a Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom by Brittany Barnett

The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are by Brené Brown

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou

Haynes Star Wars Millenium Falcon: Modified YT-1300 Corellian Freighter Owner’s Workshop Manual by Ryder Windham, illustrated by Chris Reiff and Chris Trevas

Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada, art by Ko Hyung-Ju

The Three Mothers: How the mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin shaped a nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs

Hidden Valley Road: inside the mind of an American family by Robert Kolker

For more information you can visit, OswegoPublicLibrary.org.