Best Non-Fiction Picks for Summer

There is a book out there for anyone. If you are looking for a summer read this year the Oswego Public Library, has you covered.   

Recommendations Include:  

  • Let It Bang: A Young Black Man’s Reluctant Odyssey into Guns by RJ Young 
  • How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell 
  • Green River Killer: a True Detective Story by Jeff Jensen, art by Jonathan Case 
  • A Knock at Midnight: a Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom by Brittany Barnett 
  • The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are by Brené Brown 
  • Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou 
  • Haynes Star Wars Millenium Falcon: Modified YT-1300 Corellian Freighter Owner’s Workshop Manual by Ryder Windham, illustrated by Chris Reiff and Chris Trevas 
  • Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada, art by Ko Hyung-Ju 
  • The Three Mothers: How the mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin shaped a nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs 
  • Hidden Valley Road: inside the mind of an American family by Robert Kolker 

For more information you can visit, OswegoPublicLibrary.org

