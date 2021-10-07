Best-Selling Author’s New Program To “Help Veterans Heal”

Life Coach and Best-Selling Author David Essel has created a new program to “Help Veterans Heal” for those who’ve given so much to our country.

“Our new program is aimed at helping the millions of veterans in the United States to get the education and support necessary to make the mind, body and spiritual changes needed to move forward and achieve the goals that they are here to achieve,” David says.

Nearly three months ago, David came up with the idea after discovering the need for affordable services for members of the military and their families. The program is available to veterans across the country and includes a free copy of David’s best-selling book. David adds that they’ll also be offering confidential meetings and informative chats to help veterans retrain their thoughts.

“These men and women have seen things on the front lines of war that most of us will never experience,” he says. “We have tools that we use to work with veterans, to help retrain their personal thoughts and help them overcome.”

“Help Veterans Heal” is priced at $19.95 a month, ($4.98/WEEK) so that every veteran will be able to participate on a weekly basis, at a price point that they can afford, he adds.

Along with the weekly mastermind call for veterans, the program also includes a weekly newsletter and online video courses on addiction recovery, attitude challenges, financial freedom, love and relationships and more. It’s all part of the program to help give veterans more information and more support as they move forward into a brighter existence.

To learn more about the program and how you can sign up, visit David’s website DavidEssel.com.