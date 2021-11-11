Bestselling Author Mitch Albom Pens New Book

Bridge Street

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bestselling Author Mitch Albom has written of heaven more than once, including  The Five People You Meet in Heaven and The First Phone Call from Heaven. Now, for the first time, he ponders what we would do if, after crying out for divine help, God actually appeared before us.

A fast-paced, compelling novel that makes you ponder your deepest beliefs, The Stranger in the Lifeboat suggests that answers to our prayers may be found where we least expect them. To learn more about Mitch and all of his books, visit MitchAlbom.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area