Bestselling Author Mitch Albom Pens New Book

Bestselling Author Mitch Albom has written of heaven more than once, including The Five People You Meet in Heaven and The First Phone Call from Heaven. Now, for the first time, he ponders what we would do if, after crying out for divine help, God actually appeared before us.

A fast-paced, compelling novel that makes you ponder your deepest beliefs, The Stranger in the Lifeboat suggests that answers to our prayers may be found where we least expect them. To learn more about Mitch and all of his books, visit MitchAlbom.com.