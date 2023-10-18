(WSYR-TV) — When it comes to Halloween, movies get all the publicity in entertainment, but remember, books were the original.

This spooky season, Betts Branch Library in the Valley section of Syracuse is getting in on the fun. They have a special room set up to provide free costumes for children in need as well as individual items you might need for your costume.

If you have costumes you’d like to donate the library is still collecting them for this year. During the month of November, you are welcomed to donate your gently used costume for children wear next year.

If you want more information call Betts Library directly (315) 435-1940. The address for Betts Branch Library is 4862 S Salina St. in Syracuse.