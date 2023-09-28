(WSYR-TV) — If you love snowmobiling you’ll want to head to the Fairgrounds this weekend.

The 29th Annual Big East Powersports Show will be taking place there beginning Sept. 29. John Prusak, editor of Snow Goer Magazine, joined Bridge Street for details on the show.

Attending the Big East Powersports Show is a great way for passionate snowmobilers and other powersports users to get geared up and enthused for the coming winter season. At the show, you can try riding gear, find new places to ride and gather with people who share their passion for fun, family-oriented winter activities. This is the show’s 28th appearance in Syracuse.

This year, the Big East Powersports Show will include a vintage snowmobile show on Saturday and a Used Equipment Swap Meet outdoors on Sunday. There will be a kids scavenger hunt this year that includes prizes.

The show is produced by EPG Brand Acceleration, the parent company of Snow Goer magazine.

Held at the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center, hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Learn more at bigeastpowersportsshow.com.