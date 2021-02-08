Big Game Ads: The Best and The Worst

The day after the big game, people aren’t just talking about the football, they are talking about the commercials.

“I think the ad that won the night was M&Ms, that was my favorite ad” Sistina told Steve and Kevin Tripodi, Sr. Vice President/Creative Director at Mower.

“How can you argue with M&Ms” added Kevin. “Someone said it was kind of the comfort food of the night. It was of a funny portrayal of the sorry-not sorry kind of tepid apologies”

Other commercials Kevin really liked included car brands GM and Jeep. Among the ones he didn’t care for included snack foods Pringles and Cheetos.

