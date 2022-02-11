Don’t just serve up any food at your football party – serve up something that was first made 88 years before the very first Big Game was even held!

Hofmann Sausage Company originated in Syracuse in 1879. They are best known for their hot dogs, but today, their product lineup includes beer brats, kielbasa, chicken sausage and more. They also make a variety of mustards and relish.

“I think it’s fun when you have something like Big Game and it’s not an ordinary day to mix it up a little bit” says Becky Baker, Chief Marketing Officer of Hofmann Sausage Company. “Just have fun and experiment and give people a little bit of a variety.”

Hofmann products can be cooked indoors during the cold weather months using a cast iron skillet, indoor electric grill or air fryer. A crockpot can also be used, especially for their cocktail franks.

Baker shares a few tips for a stress-free party:

When people ask what they can bring, assign specific items so that you know exactly what is coming from the outside and what you need to prepare

Don’t forget to tell them how many people are coming and how much to bring

Cook your hot dogs and sausages slightly in advance, then wrap them individually with buns in aluminum foil and make a stack to keep them warm and for easy individual servings

Pick up Hofmann Sausage Company products wherever you shop. You can also shop on their website and have their products shopped anywhere in the United States.

