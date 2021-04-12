“Big Sky” Returns to NewsChannel 9

The ABC show Big Sky returns to ABC on Tuesday night!

The thriller is about a private detective and an ex-cop that worked together to find missing girls in Montana. Now that the girls are safe, the two have officially teamed up and are taking on a new case.

Actors Michael Raymond-James and Kyle Schmid are joining the show as the Kleinsasser brothers, and talked with Sistina about their roles and the show.

According to ABC, Big Sky returns with a night of double episodes, entitled “Catastrophic Thinking/All Kinds of Snakes.” Three months after Ronald’s escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame; leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a whole lot of new trouble.

Check out the show and meet the Kleinsassers. Big Sky airs Tuesday, April 13 starting at 9pm, only on NewsChannel 9.