Over the last 13 years, the Subaru Share the Love Event has donated more than $200 million to charities across the country. The latest recipient hits close to home. Bill Rapp Subaru surprised David’s Refuge with a check for $45,000.

David’s Refuge serves families who care for some of the most vulnerable members of our community. They provide respite support for parents or guardians of children with special needs or life-threatening conditions.

Bill Rapp Subaru is one of the family-owned dealerships that have served Central New York since 1954. This is actually the fourth year of the partnership. This check brings Bill Rapp Subaru’s four-year total to $148,240.

You can learn more about David’s Refuge, including how you can access their services, or make a donation or volunteer to help at www.DavidsRefuge.org. And you can connect with Bill Rapp Subaru at www.BillRappSubaru.com.