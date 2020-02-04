Bill Rapp Superstore Auto Expo Preview

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The 112th Syracuse Auto Expo returns to the Oncenter and dealers from across Central New York will showcase their vehicles while also supporting more than a dozen local charities.

Once again, Bill Rapp Superstore will return with some of their newest models including the Suburu Outback. General Manager Brian Rapp, says that its latest features including, an all new design, a more spacious interior and even more leg room make it one of their dealership’s best sellers.

The third-generation dealership prides themselves on their commitment to the customer and they also spend a lot of time giving back to the Central New York community.

“We’ve always felt that we want to support a lot of different charities,” Rapp said.

You can see Bill Rapp at the Syracuse Auto Expo starting Wednesday, February 5th for the charity preview. The auto show runs from February 6th through February 9th. Tickets are available at the OnCenter Box Office.

For more information visit AutoExpoSyracuse.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected