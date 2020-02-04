Bill Rapp Superstore Auto Expo Preview

The 112th Syracuse Auto Expo returns to the Oncenter and dealers from across Central New York will showcase their vehicles while also supporting more than a dozen local charities.

Once again, Bill Rapp Superstore will return with some of their newest models including the Suburu Outback. General Manager Brian Rapp, says that its latest features including, an all new design, a more spacious interior and even more leg room make it one of their dealership’s best sellers.

The third-generation dealership prides themselves on their commitment to the customer and they also spend a lot of time giving back to the Central New York community.

“We’ve always felt that we want to support a lot of different charities,” Rapp said.

You can see Bill Rapp at the Syracuse Auto Expo starting Wednesday, February 5th for the charity preview. The auto show runs from February 6th through February 9th. Tickets are available at the OnCenter Box Office.

For more information visit AutoExpoSyracuse.com.

