(WSYR-TV) — Billy Whittaker grew up in Central Square and has built a business selling cars there.

Those hometown roots mean a lot to him.

Now, the dealer whose cars are “Good to Go” has launched an initiative called “Good 2 Give.’ Billy has teamed up with Jim and Juli Boeheim, along with their foundation, to make sure the community he grew up in becomes a better place.

So far, his “Good 2 Give” Initiative has made a $20,000 donation to the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation and all of that money will stay in CNY.

