Bird Watch in CNY on National Bird Day

Winter in Central New York can sometimes be cold and dark but there are so many great opportunities to see beautiful animals too. January 5th is national bird day and Wildlife Biologist Jason Luscier says there are plenty of birds to be seen in some very well-known areas too.

From bald eagle’s nearly Destiny USA, to northern cardinals and gull’s, Luscier says there are plenty of daylight hours and opportunities to catch sight of a beautiful bird.

He also adds that because this is a fin irruption year, bird watchers can also look out for evening grosbeaks, common redpolls, pine grosbeaks and more.

To see more birds and to learn more, visit Jason’s Facebook page at Non-Humans of Syracuse.

