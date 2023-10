(WSYR-TV) — Families can stop by Bishop Grimes next Tuesday, Oct. 24 to get to know the school a little bit and see if it’s a good fit for them. Principal Allyson Headd as well as students Edy Livingston, Loyi Mugushi, and Alec Kinne joined Bridge Street to talk about what’s planned for the Open House.

The Open House is at Bishop Grimes High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is preferred, though walk-ins are welcome.

Learn more and register at BishopGrimes.org.