Bishop Ludden Students Present “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Even amid COVID-19, theater students at Bishop Ludden High School have something to smile about!

Their annual production will go on this year and for the first time ever, it’s happening in an unlikely but welcoming place. It’s A Wonderful Life will be staged at Chevy Court at the New York State fairgrounds.

“You know, we really wanted to do a performance” says Show Director Thomas Pietropaolo. “We knew we were not going to be able to do a musical and it was kind of a casual offhand remark. Hey, let’s do something outside. Maybe on the football field and from there it grew. And then the ball started rolling and the next thing you knew we were booked at the fairgrounds and we’re all pretty excited about it.”

Brian Buttner plays the iconic George Bailey and shares what he thinks his character can teach those living today.

“Really being able to look back at your own life and really re-evaluate what’s going on right now” he says. “And re-apply yourself to what you’ve been kind of going through this like with all the COVID and everything. But getting back to everything is kind of gonna take all of our efforts to just reevaluate and progress.”

Bishop Ludden High Schools production of It’s A Wonderful Life is planned for Friday, May 7 at 7pm, and Saturday, May 8 at 2pm and 7pm.

Pre-sale tickets are available now and are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. You can also purchase tickets at the gate. They’re $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.