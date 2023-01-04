(WSYR-TV) — It’s the first time Bishop Ludden students have mounted an original play, and it comes to the stage this weekend.

It’s hard to tell whether the title “Stories Collide” refers to the new play developed by seniors at Bishop Ludden High School, or the obstacles they ran into.

It was written by students Brigid Hardick, Isaiah Apps and Jon Daher. Teacher Tom Pietropaolo is directing.

“Stories Collide” premieres this weekend at the SALTspace Theater located at 103 Wyoming Street in Syracuse. Show times are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or by contracting tpietropaolo@syrdiocese.org.