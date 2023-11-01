(WSYR-TV) — The Black Latino Asian Artist Coalition (BLAAC) is launching BLAAC School of the Arts. This new youth program will give high school students and college freshman hands-on experience in theatre and production.

This program was made possible through a $10,000 grant from the Central New York Community Foundation and its Black Equity & Excellence grant program.

Darrell Buckingham, Program Officer at the Central New York Community Foundation, Blondean Young, BLAAC’s Executive Director and Lisa Newcomb the Movement and Meditation Teacher for BLAAC joined Bridge Street to talk about the impact of the grant and the arts program.

If you would like to learn more about the Central New York Community Foundation you can visit them online at CNYCF.org. To find out what BLAAC Productions is up to, head to can find them at BLAACproductions.com and on Facebook.