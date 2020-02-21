Black Greek Organizations Host “A Family Affair”

In celebration of Black History Month, nine Black Greek Organizations in the Syracuse area are teaming up for an event called “A Family Affair.” It will feature music, food, presentations, and workshops, and is planned for Saturday, February 29th from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

The event will focus on three primary areas: social action, education and health.

Lael Pierce, President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, says focusing on these three factors are important to members of the black community. “These three areas serve as the foundation for many of the challenges that people of color experience,” she said.

The event is geared to people of all ages. Among those in attendance will be alumni from historically black colleges, as well as health educators providing information on fitness, blood pressure screenings, dental hygiene and more.

Daryll Dykes, President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, says everyone is welcome to the event. “This is a community event for the entire Syracuse family” he says.

The event will be held at PSLA at Fowler High school, located at 227 Magnolia Street in Syracuse. Child care will be provided to children under the age of 7.

