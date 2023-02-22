(WSYR-TV) — Blondean Young works with many local art organizations with the mission of making opportunities for people who would otherwise have a hard time finding them.

She’s the founder of BLAAC – The Black/Latino/Asian Artist Coalition. She joined us today along with administrative/production assistant Malichi Simmons to talk about BLAAC and all that it does does for the Central New York area.

You can find out more about BLAAC on their website at BLAACproductions.com. You can also find them on Facebook.