Black Pepper Beef Stir Fry Recipe From Wegmans

Serve up a savory meal tonight with some help from Wegmans.

Ingredients:

1 pkg (about 1 lb) Wegmans Beef Sirloin Strips for Stir Fry
4 Tbsp water
1 1/2 Tbsp Wegmans Cornstarch
3 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil, divided
Salt to taste
1/2 sweet red pepper, cored, seeded, sliced in 1/3-inch strips (about 1 cup)
1/2 green pepper, cored, seeded, sliced in 1/3-inch strips (about 1 cup)
1 (about 1/2 lb) white onion, peeled, sliced in 1/3-inch strips
1/2 cup Wegmans Black Pepper Sauce

Directions:

1) Place beef in small bowl. Add water, 1 Tbsp at a time, working in with hands until water is absorbed. Sprinkle beef with cornstarch; work in with hands to coat well. Drizzle 1 Tbsp oil over beef and work in with hands until absorbed. Lightly season with salt. Set aside.

2) Heat 1/2 Tbsp oil in stir-fry pan on HIGH until oil faintly smokes; add half the beef. Cook about 2 min until browned; turn over. Sear other side about 2 min until browned. Remove beef; transfer to clean dish. Wipe stir-fry pan clean. Heat 1/2 Tbsp oil in stir-fry pan on HIGH; repeat process with remaining beef.

3) Heat remaining oil in stir-fry pan on HIGH. Add red peppers, green peppers, and onions; cook, stirring, 2-3 min until browned and caramelized. Stir in beef and sauce; cook, stirring, until heated through

To learn find more great recipes, visit Wegmans.com.

