Blackbird Film Festival Returns To Greek Peak For Drive-In Event

The Blackbird Film Festival is returning to Greek Peak Mountain House this year for its biggest event yet.

Now in its seventh year, the Cortland based film festival is taking place Thursday, June 17 – Sunday, June 20 with film and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

In October, the event went with a drive-in approach due to the pandemic. Festival Director Sam Avery decided to stick with the drive-in format for its 2021 festival. Now that that the festival is in June, Avery says the weather will be nicer and people can get out of their cars and do other things outside.

There will be over 100 short films along with ten feature films, all screenings are free and open to the public. In addition, the festival has added an Artisan Craft Fair featuring artists and crafters from across the state as well as live music.

To see a full list of events, you can visit BlackbirdFilmFestival.com. You can also follow them on Twitter and Instagram.