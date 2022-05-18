The Blackbird Film Festival returns to the SUNY Cortland campus and the greater Cortland community May 19 to 22.

The eighth annual festival, which is free to attend, will feature 136 films in 13 thematic blocks. The festival will include 71 films made by women writers or directors, 32 by Black, indigenous and people of color writers or directors and 30 by LGBTQ+ writers or directors.

Filmmakers from across the globe submitted a total of 1,196 films to Blackbird’s judges. The festival is directed by Samuel Avery, a SUNY Cortland associate professor of communication and media studies, and its staff includes many young alumni and student interns.

Most screening blocks will be held in Old Main Brown Auditorium, although the festival is also holding additional VIP events at downtown locations such as BRU64, the Lynne Parks ’68 SUNY Cortland Alumni House and Hollywood Restaurant.

In addition to film screenings, Blackbird will hold several other events in the community throughout the weekend, such as a paint and sip, a panel discussion on independent film distribution and an award ceremony. Some of these events require tickets and fees. More information is available online.

Learn more about the 2022 Blackbird Film Festival at blackbirdfilmfest.com.