Blaze A Trail This Winter: Join The Brave Women FLX 100K

With all the restrictions of a pandemic, winter can start to close in on you. But Brave Women FLX is calling on you to challenge yourself and your fiercest female friends to crush the 2nd Annual Winter 100K.

For the last year, the counties of the Finger Lakes have been promoting the rich history of female leaders who’ve called the region home from Harriet Tubman of the Underground Railroad, to suffrage leaders Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton; and now they’re issuing a virtual challenge that you’re invited to.

The idea is simple. Soak in the history as you move around the region, and track your movement along the way be it skiing, skating, running, walking or jogging too. The only catch is you’ve got to cover 100 kilometers by mid-March.

The Brave Women FLX marketing campaign started nearly one year ago, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote. That made the 100K Challenge a perfect fit for the Finger Lakes. It’s 20 dollars to join and all the money raised will benefit the marketing efforts for women-owned business and women-focused historic sites. To learn more and to sign up today, click here.