(WSYR-TV) — You may not always think about it, but the truth is that it’s important to get your chimney inspected annually to prevent a fire in the home. Blaze Rite Chimney Services is bringing attention to the concern and can help inspect your chimney to keep your house safe.

Owner of Blaze Rite Robert Doherty has key information to share when it comes to chimney inspections.

First, the National Fire Protection Association recommends annual sweep inspections. Having a fire in your home is serious and potentially dangerous, and that’s why Robert recommends hiring a professional to do an inspection. Sometimes, homeowners aren’t able to detect something that may be wrong with the chimney, which is why it’s so important to get professional services.

Robert also emphasizes that prevention is key. Waterproofing and sealing a chimney is significantly cheaper than paying for a full rebuild.

