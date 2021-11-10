Bless A Brand New Angel: A Celebration of Benny Mardones, Saturday in Syracuse

Benny Mardones wasn’t born in Central New York, and he lived many places during his career, but for much of his life, he considered Syracuse his hometown. The rock star lost a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease last June, and the pandemic denied him a proper send-off. But Syracuse fans will finally get a chance to celebrate his life Saturday night at The Palace.

Jazz Fest Founder Frank Malfitano was a longtime friend of Benny’s and he will emcee the show Saturday night. For Frank, the event, he says, is an idea that they’ve been trying to do for a very long time.

“Benny has a permanent place in Syracuse history and for a long time, a number of members of the community have been working together to ensure that his legacy carries on,” Frank says.

Benny’s backing band ‘The Hurriances’ will headline a tribute concert to the late singer and for artists like Frank it’s a special moment to see for a special person.

“I’ve been in show business for 50 years and I’ve never witnessed anyone like Benny Mardones in my career,” he says. “He was a dynamic performer and a great composer. He wrote so many hits, but I mean his other hits are some of the best compositions in the history of rock,” he adds. “I loved the man, he loved me, and it was always an honor to share the stage with him.”

“Bless A Brand New Angel: A Celebration of Benny Mardones is happening Saturday, November 13th starting at 7 p.m. General Admission tickets are $10 and $25 for VIP seating. There are less than 100 tickets left, so purchase your tickets today. To learn more visit, SyracuseTix.com.