(WSYR-TV) — This Bridge Street guest is the lead singer of a band that not only has a number one song under its belt, but three top tens and a gold album.

Of course, we’re talking about Eliot Sloan of Blessid Union of Souls. They play the Sharkey’s Event Center on December 28, 2023.

Eliot shared with Iris how he’s changed as an artist over the years and how the song, “I Believe” resonates with so many people and continues to find a new audience.

Doors at Sharkey’s Event Center at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10, VIP tickets are $25. You can purchase tickets at SharkeysBarAndGrill.com.