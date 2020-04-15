Blink Fitness Makes Exercising At Home Easy

If you are looking to get moving and more active while quarantined at home, Blink Fitness has an easy way to do so.

They’re offering free access to their app for 30 days to everyone, with no commitment or credit card required. Usually it’s only for members to use, and is available for all smartphones.

“Literally you go on and download the Blink Fitness app and you say ‘I’m not a member’ and request a 30-day free trial and you get on there and working out” says JJ Potrikus, Area Manager for Blink Fitness Upstate NY.

“There’s unbelievable features on there” he adds. “Over 500 digital classes and workouts.”

The app also offers lifestyle tips, healthy recipes that can help boost your immune system, and meditation.

The app is free to everyone for the first 30 days, and Potrikus says that local healthcare workers will have unlimited access to it for the foreseeable future.

Blink Fitness operates two locations in the Syracuse area: on West Taft Road in Liverpool and on Onondaga Boulevard in Syracuse. Both are currently closed due to the pandemic.

To download the app, just search ‘Blink Fitness’ in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Click here to learn more about Blink Fitness.