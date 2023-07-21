(WSYR-TV)— Central New Yorkers are eager to attend the fair as we get later in the summer. This year, everyday at The Fair, center court in the Horticulture Builiding will be filled with floral arrangements and even produce! There are different days to highlight Flowers, Gladiolus, Container Grown Plans, Dahlias, Garden Fruits and Vegetables, Hosta’s, Roses, along with Trees and Shrubs! There will be demonstrations that are planned and will go with them.

Superintendent of State Fair Flower Show Fred Miller and Master Gardener apart of Cornell Cooperative Extension are gather to talk about the fun filled indoor garden happening in less than a month!

The duo wants to remind us that as volunteers prepare for the show, the general public and those passionate about flowers/growing, there is still time to enter the different competitions. Competitions are open to all skill levels, and some categories even feature first-time exhibitors and children!

For more information, check out nysfair.ny.gov