The Blue Man Group is adding a splash of color to Central New York!

Back in March 2020, the musical group was set to perform at the Landmark Theater but due to the COVID-19 shutdown, they canceled all performances. Fast forward two years and they are back on the road headed back to the Landmark Theater on February 24-27th.

For tickets, times, and pandemic guidance, you can visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com.