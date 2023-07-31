(WSYR-TV) — If you love bluegrass, you’re in luck. This Sunday is the oldest bluegrass event in New York State and New England. It’s the 50th Bluegrass Ramble Picnic!

Mr. Bluegrass of Central New York, Bill Knowlton, gathers with Iris and Steve to talk about the upcoming oldest Bluegrass event in New York State and New England that is taking place this Sunday.

The 50th Bluegrass Ramble Picnic is free and open to the public featuring 17 bands playing throughout the day. All bands participating in the event are from New York State.

If you miss the event in person, don’t worry. A later broadcast will be on the “Bluegrass Ramble” radio show Sunday at 9 p.m. on WCNY. Learn more by visiting the WCNY website here.