“Blues Traveler” Returns To The NY State Fair For Labor Day Weekend

The great jam band “Blues Traveler” opens the Labor Day weekend at the New York State Fair with a Friday night show at chevy court at 7 p.m.. They just released their new album, “Travelers Blues” and Keyboardist Ben Wilson says playing the fair is like coming home.

“We’ve played the State Fair many many times. We’re a new York band and it just feels good to be coming back,” he says.

The band began performing live again in early July and Wilson says it was the first time that many of the band members were nervous after being off the road for so long. But almost immediately they felt like they were right where they wanted to be.

The band got together in Princeton New Jersey and found success in New York City and now 14 albums later, they’re happy to be traveling and playing the music they love, he says.

Their latest album came out of the pandemic and is a record that Wilson says speaks to the time that everyone is living in. “It was sort of this thing that just started and before you know it we’re sitting in this studio in Nashville cutting all these old blues songs,” he says.

He adds that it was very uplifting for the band and also a great challenge to dig into the roots of the blues. And despite the challenges of the last year, Wilson along with his band mates are thrilled to be back in front of audiences.

“It’s hard to judge what you’re doing in the world sometimes, so when you have these people that come up to you who’ve seen the show and want to thank you, you realize ‘man this is a great gig’ and thank goodness for all those people that come out and rock with us.”