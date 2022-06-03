Floor seats for Paul McCartney at the Dome list for over 700 dollars on Ticketmaster. But when Sir Paul first played the Hollywood Bowl with the Beatles, the group’s manager Brian Epstein kept things a bit more affordable.

“They would only let me charge three, four, five, six and seven dollars all three years they toured,” says the man who promoted the show. “Now, I could have gotten 20 dollars without a blink of an eye. But no, Brian said that he wanted people to save their money to buy albums.”

Bob Eubanks has been a familiar face on TV since the Sixties. He’s best known as host of daytime and nighttime versions of “The Newlywed Game” on ABC and the syndicated coverage of the Tournament of Roses Parade for 36 years. But before that, he was a DJ in Los Angeles and a music promoter. And he is the only person living who promoted Beatles shows all three years they toured the USA. He mortgaged his house to cover expenses before the first show in 1964. “I put everything together and there was a grand total profit of four thousand dollars, of which I had to split with my business partner,” says Eubanks. “And I said I’ll never do this again, it’s was too difficult.”

But when the band came back in 1965, he fought off a rival bid from Dick Clark to promote the show. This time, he worked a little smarter. “I said, ‘OK, tell you what, guys. Let’s make it ‘KRLA and Bob Eubanks Present,’ and I want $100,000, and they agreed. So, I made as much money as the Beatles did on the second and third year.”

Today, Bob Eubanks shares his own personal stories about his encounters with the Fab Four in a touring stage show he calls “Backstage with the Beatles.” “I have a great band on stage with me. I tell these great stories that I think most people will have not heard. And the show has been really successful.” He says one of the Beatles first requests was to meet “The King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley.

Eubanks says Elvis invited John, Paul, George and Ringo to his home, even though you can make the argument that the Beatles killed his career. “There’s four of them,” Eubanks explains. “With Elvis, you either liked Elvis or you didn’t. But there’s four of them, see. You got four people to like, and the music is so good.” And it’s still going strong.