Boomers Naturals Face Masks Offer 3 Layers of Protection

Face masks have become a staple of every day life the past few months, but the protection they can offer varies greatly — from 2% to 60% depending on the mask.

Boomer Naturals produces face masks using special technology to create a covering with three layers of protection to help block particles and droplets.

“This particular style has a nanosilver infusion in the inner layer of fabric so it provides sort of a built-in filter but still leaves the mask very comfortable and also breathable and talkable” says Dr. Mary Clifton, an internal medicine doctor from New York City and a member of the Boomer Naturals Advisory Board. “It covers your nose and mouth really well and there aren’t a lot of gaps so you don’t get a lot of unfiltered air in.”

The masks come in a variety of styles, including solid colors and fun designs, and are washable.

Dr. Clifton also stresses the importance of always wearing a mask, saying of Coronavirus: “It is mostly, almost completely, transmitted through the air. So when someone is talking loudly or if somebody coughs or a sneeze, you know, can fill the room with enough viral particles to infect everybody in the room in just twelve minutes.”

