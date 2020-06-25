Boomers Naturals Face Masks Offer 3 Layers of Protection

Face masks have become a staple of every day life the past few months, but the protection they can offer varies greatly — from 2% to 60% depending on the mask.

Boomer Naturals produces face masks using special technology to create a covering with three layers of protection to help block particles and droplets.

“This particular style has a nanosilver infusion in the inner layer of fabric so it provides sort of a built-in filter but still leaves the mask very comfortable and also breathable and talkable” says Dr. Mary Clifton, an internal medicine doctor from New York City and a member of the Boomer Naturals Advisory Board. “It covers your nose and mouth really well and there aren’t a lot of gaps so you don’t get a lot of unfiltered air in.”

The masks come in a variety of styles, including solid colors and fun designs, and are washable.

Dr. Clifton also stresses the importance of always wearing a mask, saying of Coronavirus: “It is mostly, almost completely, transmitted through the air. So when someone is talking loudly or if somebody coughs or a sneeze, you know, can fill the room with enough viral particles to infect everybody in the room in just twelve minutes.”

Click here to visit the Boomer Naturals website to purchase masks. Use the code WSYR20 at checkout to save 20% on your order.